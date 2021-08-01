FPIs withdraw over Rs 6,000 cr from Indian equities so far this fiscal

Overseas investors withdrew a net of Rs 6,105 crore from the Indian capital markets so far in the current financial year (FY22) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent curbs in several parts of the country.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex has leapt 3,077.69 points or 6.21% during April-July this fiscal. Demonstrating a buoyant sentiment in the market, the Sensex had touched its lifetime high of 53,290.81 on July 16, 2021. The benchmark closed at an all-time high of 53,158.85 on July 15.

A total of Rs 6,707 crore were pulled out on a net basis from equities during the first four months of the current fiscal year, according to the depositories data.

At the same time, a net sum of Rs 602 crore were invested in the debt segment. This took the total net withdrawal to Rs 6,105 crore during the period under review.

The data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in all the months barring June when they had invested Rs 13,269 crore.

The net outflow stood at Rs 9,435 crore in April, Rs 2,666 crore in May and Rs 7,273 in July.

"What is encouraging during the first four months is the fact that the number of new investor registrations in India is up 2.5 times year on year as per data released by the NSE," S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities, told PTI.

Market experts noted that the financial year started with a surge in COVID-19 cases and the consequent restrictions imposed by various states which dented investors'' sentiment.

June witnessed a gradual opening up of the localised lockdown and improved investor sentiments on the back of consistently falling coronavirus cases in the country, hopes of an early opening of the economy along with good quarterly results as per Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.

"FPIs started to turn cautious towards Indian equity markets from mid of June and continued with the same stance through July. US Fed's hawkish statement that it might raise interest rates much earlier than assumed was the precursor for the change in their stance," Srivastava told the news agency.

He further said that there are outflows, but they are not exorbitantly high, and this signifies that foreign investors are adopting a cautious stance towards Indian equities rather than turning negative on it.

Going forward, on the back of US Fed monetary policy, which is keeping its benchmark policy rate unchanged, while indicating that they have begun talking about scaling back bond buying, and rising crude oil prices, FPI flows in the domestic market is expected to remain volatile, said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities.