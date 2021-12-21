From Nykaa to Paytm, here's how D-Street debutants performed since listing

The primary market was on a roll this year. More than 50 companies entered the stock markets to raise a whooping amount of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.



This is the first time that total fundraising through IPOs in a single calendar year has breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. The previous high was registered in 2017 when a total of Rs 67,147.44 crore was raised by 36 companies, as per data from Prime Database, a primary market tracker.



While, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion chain, made a stellar debut on bourses, the crash in Paytm's stock wiped out Rs 40,000 crore of investor wealth on the first day.



As the year comes to an end, here's how the latest debutants of Dalal Street performed since listing.



Nykaa



Shares of Nykaa listed at a premium of 79 per cent to the issue price, marking a strong listing for the online beauty retailer. The company made its market debut at Rs 2,001 per share on the BSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 1,125.



The stock touched an all-time high of Rs 2,574 on November 26, 2021. It ended 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 1964.10 on Tuesday, down 24 per cent from an all-time high. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 92,887.63.



The initial public offering (IPO) of Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was subscribed more than 82 times at the end of the final day of bidding on November 1.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Sunday reported over 95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.2 crore for the July-September quarter as its expenses shot up. It had posted a profit of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period.



The company's revenue from operations rose 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 885.3 crore from Rs 603.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.



Paytm



Paytm initiated its journey as a public company with a 27 per cent fall over its IPO (initial public offering) price on November 18. The scrip listed at a discount of 9.30 per cent at Rs 1,950 on the NSE against the issue price of Rs 2,150 per share.



The stock has been on a roller-coaster ride since its listing. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,961.05 on November 18, 2021, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,271.25 on November 22, 2020. Currently, it is trading 2 per cent above its 52-week low and 33 per cent below its 52-week high.



Shares of Paytm ended 0.42 per cent higher at Rs 1,310.30 against the previous close of Rs 1,304.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 84,943.30 crore.



The company extended its losses in the second quarter (July-Sept) to Rs 481.70 crore from Rs 376.60 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22. The total income, however, increased by 19.62 per cent to Rs 1,134.50 crore in the same period.



The first half losses (April-Sept) stood at Rs 858.30 crore in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 723.60 crore in 2020-21. The total income jumped by 47.95 per cent to Rs 2,082.50 crore in the same period.



Policybazaar



Shares of Policybazaar had made a decent debut on Dalal Street. The scrip had listed at a premium of 17.34 per cent at Rs 1,150 on the NSE against the issue price of Rs 980. The issue had got subscribed 16.58 times on the last day of the offer on November 3.



The stock touched an all-time high of Rs 1,470 on November 17, 2021. It ended 2.41 per cent higher at Rs 957.90 on Tuesday, down 35 per cent from all-time high. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 43,057.59.



On NSE, Policybazaar made its debut at Rs 1,150 per share, implying a premium of 17.34 per cent. Total 1.6 crore shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1,924 crore on NSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 52,225 crore.



PB Fintech Ltd, the parent firm of Policybazaar, had received Sebi's nod for the IPO on October 19. PB Fintech also owns Paisabazaar.



