Fusion Finance shares climb 46% from 52-week low; still down 39% in a year; what analysts say

Shares of Fusion Finance Ltd rose 0.93 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 181.51. At this level, the stock has gained 45.32 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 124.90, hit on April 7, 2025. Despite the recovery, it remains down 39.25 per cent in the past one year.

On the financial front, Fusion Finance reported a net loss of Rs 92.30 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This marked the company's fifth consecutive quarterly loss, largely attributed to the asset quality stress.

The quarter saw a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net interest income (NII) to Rs 270 crore. Operating expenses increased 13 per cent to Rs 210 crore.

From a technical standpoint, Fusion Finance shows mixed signals for the near tern. An analyst sees a bullish trend with targets of Rs 188–200 if support holds above Rs 173, while another warns of downside risks towards Rs 158 if the stock closes below Rs 175.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Fusion Finance has rebounded strongly from the recent lows and is currently trading at Rs 181. The price is holding above both the 20-day exponential moving average (Rs 173.2) and the 50-day EMA (Rs 177.5), confirming a short-term uptrend. The breakout from consolidation near Rs 175 is intact, indicating accumulation at lower levels. The bias stays positive as long as the stock remains above Rs 173. Upside targets are Rs 188 initially, and if that breaks, Rs 195–200 could be tested. A stop loss should be placed below Rs 172 on a closing basis."

Meanwhile, Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran observed, "Fusion Finance looks slightly bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 187. A close below the Rs 175 support level may trigger a decline towards Rs 158 in the near term."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 55.01 per cent stake in the microfinance firm.