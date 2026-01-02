GMR Airports, HPCL among SMIFS top January stock picks with up to 13% upside targets

Indian stock markets have seen a decent recovery in the run-up to 2026, amid volatile moves led by consistent FII outflows, muted global cues, leaving investors hunting for the opportunities to make smart money. However, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd has suggested three stocks including GMR Airports, Hindustan Petroleum and Pidilite Industries for nearly double-digit gains in the short term, having a risk return ratio of 1:1.8. Here's what SMIFS say about these stocks:



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 562 | Stop Loss: Rs 460

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is trading after a decisive breakout from a rising trendline, indicating continuation of the bullish trend. The stock is sustaining above the Rs 480-470 zone, which now acts as a strong demand area and limits near-term downside. Momentum remains supportive, with RSI holding above 70 and MACD firmly in positive territory, confirming strength in the move. On the upside, the next key resistance and target is placed around Rs 562, aligned with the measured move of the recent consolidation. Volumes have expanded on the breakout, adding credibility to the uptrend. A protective stop-loss below Rs 460 is advised to manage risk.



Pidilite Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,627 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,403

Pidilite Industries is attempting to move higher after a prolonged consolidation, signaling the possibility of a fresh upside swing. The stock is holding above the Rs 1,475-1,463 support zone, which has repeatedly acted as a strong demand area and is providing a solid base. Momentum indicators are turning constructive, with RSI sustaining above 55 and MACD flattening and moving toward a bullish crossover, indicating improving buying interest. On the upside, the next key resistance and target zone is placed at Rs 1,627, aligned with the upper end of the broader consolidation range. The emerging base structure and supportive momentum offer a favorable risk–reward setup. A stop-loss below Rs 1,403 is advised to manage downside risk.



GMR Airports Infrastructure | Buy | Target Price: Rs 118 | Stop Loss: Rs 96.30

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd continues to move higher along a rising trendline, indicating continuation of the short-term uptrend after a healthy consolidation. The stock is holding above the Rs 98–97 support zone, which aligns with prior swing lows and the trendline, forming a strong demand area. Momentum indicators are supportive, with RSI sustaining above 55 and MACD attempting to turn up from the zero line, signaling improving buying interest. On the upside, the next key resistance and target zone is placed at Rs 118, aligned with recent swing highs and the projected move of the ascending structure. Price respect for the trendline and improving momentum offer a favorable risk–reward setup. A stop-loss below Rs 96.30 is advised to manage downside risk.