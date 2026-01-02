IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor Company: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off 2026 on a muted note and settled mixed on the back of absent global cues due to holiday season. However, buying in auto and IT stocks supported the sentiments, while focus is shifting towards Q3 earnings. BSE Sensex shed 32 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 85,188.60, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 16.95 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 26,146.55 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including TVS Motor Company Ltd, IndusInd Bank and Bank of Baroda are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Bank of Baroda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 282 | Stop Loss: Rs 328-335

Prices of Bank of Baroda are witnessing a strong bullish technical setup on the daily chart. The stock has delivered a decisive breakout above its horizontal resistance zone, signaling renewed buying interest and confirmation of trend continuation. Prices are firmly trading above all key exponential moving averages, with the shorter-term EMAs positioned above the longer-term averages, reflecting sustained upward momentum. The broader price structure continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing the presence of a strong uptrend. Momentum indicators also remain supportive.



Advertisement

TVS Motor Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,540

Prices of TVS Motor have registered a decisive breakout from an ascending triangle pattern, indicating fresh upside momentum and continuation of the prevailing trend. Prices are comfortably trading above all key exponential moving averages, highlighting sustained strength and strong underlying demand. The broader price action continues to reflect a well-established uptrend, supported by consistent higher highs and higher lows. Momentum indicators further reinforce the positive outlook, as the MACD has witnessed a bullish crossover, signaling improving momentum.



IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 980 | Stop Loss: Rs 830

IndusInd Bank Ltd has confirmed a breakout from a rounding bottom formation, indicating a potential trend reversal after a prolonged consolidation phase. Prices are now trading above all key exponential moving averages, reflecting strengthening price momentum and improving market confidence. The short- and medium-term EMAs have started to slope upward, supporting the positive bias. Momentum indicators further validate the bullish setup, with the MACD witnessing a bullish crossover, signaling fresh upside momentum.