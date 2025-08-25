Business Today
Godrej Properties shares update on Hyderabad project Godrej Regal Pavilion; key details

Godrej Regal Pavilion is among GPL’s largest residential developments in South India, offering a developable potential of 4.14 million sq ft and an estimated revenue opportunity of Rs 3,600 crore.

Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025 8:59 AM IST
Godrej Properties shares are in focus on Monday after the real estate developer announced sales of over Rs 1,000 crore from its newly launched project, Godrej Regal Pavilion, in Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad.

The stock has fallen 13.14 per cent in the past one month compared with 1.07 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex during the same period. Year-to-date Godrej Properties shares are down 26 per cent against a 3.57 per cent rise in the 30-pack index.

The newly launched project marks Godrej Properties' second successful launch in the city this year, with both projects crossing the Rs 1,000 crore sales milestone at launch — underscoring Hyderabad’s strong housing demand and customer confidence.

Godrej Regal Pavilion is among GPL’s largest residential developments in South India, offering a developable potential of 4.14 million sq ft and an estimated revenue opportunity of Rs 3,600 crore. The project significantly expands the company’s presence in Hyderabad’s southern micro-markets.

Rajendra Nagar, an emerging locality, is gaining traction for its affordability, robust infrastructure, and connectivity. Proximity to the airport and smooth access via the Outer Ring Road (ORR) make it one of the city’s fastest-growing residential hubs.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said:
“We are delighted with the response to Godrej Regal Pavilion. This reflects the growing preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad’s strong growth potential. We thank our customers and stakeholders for their trust and remain focused on delivering thoughtfully designed, sustainable communities that offer an exceptional living experience.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 8:59 AM IST
