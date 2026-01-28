Groww, IndusInd Bank & Adani shares: Trading strategies; market view & Nifty outlook

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recently shared their views on select stocks, including Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww's parent company), IndusInd Bank Ltd and Adani Group companies.

Commenting on Groww, market expert Jain advised caution from a short-term perspective. "Investors should consider exiting the stock at the current level. Those willing to buy should wait for a high volume breakout above Rs 180. That said, there's a high probability that the counter may close below Rs 157 and slip towards Rs 142. If selling persists, then Groww may also test its all-time low level of Rs 112," Jain told Business Today.

On IndusInd Bank Ltd, Jain said, "The stock has reacted well post third-quarter (Q3 FY26) results. A decisive close above the resistance zone of Rs 893-900 could eventually open the gates for an upside target of Rs 1,084."

Sharing his view on Adani Group stocks, Jain said pressure may continue in the near term. "Adani Group stocks may remain under some pressure till the India-US trade deal is completed. Investors with a long-term view and understanding of this volatility should consider accumulating the stocks at current levels," the expert stated. He also disclosed that he holds shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd in his portfolio.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in Wednesday's trade, extending gains on optimism surrounding the India-EU trade deal.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, highlighted the ongoing tussle between foreign and domestic institutional investors. "The highly volatile market session yesterday reflected the tug of war between the FIIs and DIIs. The FIIs continued their selling spree with cash market selling of Rs 3,068 crore. DIIs, flush with funds, aggressively bought beaten down fundamentally strong stocks for a massive Rs 8,999 crore."

He added, "A significant feature of the ongoing market construct is the huge short position created by the FIIs in index futures. This short position is being supported by sustained selling in the cash market."

Explaining the broader strategy, Vijayakumar said, "The logic behind the FII strategy is the relatively high valuation in India, the modest earnings growth and the continuing weakness in the rupee. DII buying is supported by fund flows and expectations of earnings recovery. Any news or event that triggers short covering can lead to a rally in the market. After the India-EU trade deal, which is a big long-term positive, investors are now focused on the Union Budget to be presented on February 1."

Nifty outlook

On the benchmark index, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit, outlined key technical levels. "Direct rise above 25,180 has signalled a reversal up move aiming 25,800, with intermediate challenges seen near 25,580. Alternatively, the inability to clear 25,400 will have to be treated with caution. We will, however, wait till a slippage past 25,080 to switch sides, but a collapse is less likely today."