GRSE Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 38%, revenue at Rs 1,310 crore 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) reported a 38% rise in net profit for the June 2025 quarter. Net profit in Q1 came at Rs 120.18 cr against Rs 87.19 cr in the June 2024 quarter. However, profit fell 50.80% from Rs 244.24 crore on a QoQ basis.

Revenue rose 29.73% to Rs 1309.87 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1009.72 cr on a YoY basis. However, revenue fell 20.23% QoQ from Rs 1642.03 crore.

Total expenses climbed to Rs 1215.70 crore in Q1 against Rs 968.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

After the earnings were announced, GRSE stock fell 0.95% to Rs 2,520 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 29004 crore. On BSE, around 0.68 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.06 crore.