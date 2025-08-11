HAL, Paras Defence, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns: Defence stocks rise up to 8%, here's why

Defence stocks: Shares of defence firms such as HAL, Paras Defence, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns, Bharat Forge, Solar Industries and Zen Technologies rose up to 8% on Monday after defence minister Rajnath Singh said defence production has reached a record high of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, an 18% rise over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

The rally in the defence stocks today came after three sessions of losses.

Singh emphasised that the production has surged by 90% since 2019-20, when it stood at Rs 79,071 crore.

Buoyed by the development, defence stocks such as HAL (2.42%), Paras Defence (8%), Bharat Dynamics (4%) Data Patterns (6.39%), Bharat Forge (3%), Solar Industries (4.37%) and Zen Technologies (3.6%) were among the top gainers in early deals today.

Shares of BEML (5%) and Apollo Micro Systems (6.5%) also rode the positive sentiment on Dalal Street today.

"The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25," Singh wrote on X. "These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore."

In a related development, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir Kamat has lauded the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’. The operation was launched on May 7, 2025 and destroyed terrorist targets in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Kamat underscored the technological backbone that supported the operation, pointing to the deployment of homegrown systems like Akash surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and AI-based decision support systems, all developed by India’s defence R&D ecosystem.

"Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength. It was a statement to the world that India has the capability to protect its borders through homegrown technology," Kamat said during the 14th convocation ceremony of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT).