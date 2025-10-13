HCC wins Rs 204-crore contract from Hindalco, check stock reaction 

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) rose nearly 2% in early deals on Monday after the civil construction firm won a Rs 204 crore order from Hindalco Industries.HCC stock rose 1.75% to Rs 29.13 against the previous close of Rs 28.63 on BSE. Total 3.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.08 crore. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 5138.20 crore.

HCC stock has lost 33% in a year and fallen 26.56% in 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HCC stock stands at 55.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. HCC stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility during the period. HCC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day , 50 day, 150 day but lower than the 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 21.37 on April 7, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 47.83 on December 6, 2024.

"HCC has secured a Rs 204 crore contract from Hindalco Industries Limited for the fabrication, supply, and erection of pot shell and superstructure as part of the Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha. The project forms a key component of Hindalco's large-scale initiative to enhance its aluminium smelting capacity by 200,000 tonnes per annum," said HCC.

"HCC's advanced fabrication expertise and execution capabilities will be instrumental in delivering this complex, largescale industrial project to international standards. The new contract reinforces HCC's growing presence in specialised private sector projects. It also reaffirms the company's commitment to supporting India's industrial growth through innovation, technical excellence, and execution reliability. With decades of proven experience, HCC has established itself as a leading industrial solutions provider, delivering a wide range of projects including process plants, ancillary buildings, factories, and workshops. The company is known for setting up tailor-made fabrication facilities on project sites to address complex and highly specific client needs," added the firm.

About HCC

HCC is a business group developing and building responsible infrastructure through next practices. With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India's landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 26% of India's Hydro Power generation and 60% of India's Nuclear Power generation capacities, over 4,036 lane km of Expressways and Highways, more than 402 km of complex Tunnelling and 403 Bridges. Today, HCC serves the infrastructure sectors of Transportation, Power and Water.