HCLTech Q3 results: Profit slips 11% YoY to Rs 4,082 crore; revenue up 13%

HCLTechnologies Ltd on Monday reported an 11.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 4,082 crore as against Rs 4,594 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the IT firm's revenue from operations climbed 13.32 per cent to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 29,890 crore in the corresponding period last year.

HCLTech said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 6,285 crore, accounting for 18.6 per cent of revenue. The company said its Q3 FY26 EBIT margin was impacted by 81 basis points (bps) due to restructuring costs during the quarter.

Total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins stood at $3,006 million, marking a strong growth of 43.5 per cent YoY. On the workforce front, the company's total employee strength stood at 226,379 at the end of the quarter.

Net headcount declined by 261 employees, while HCLTech added 2,852 freshers during the period. Last twelve months (LTM) attrition improved to 12.4 per cent, compared with 13.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

For FY26, HCLTech believes its revenue growth would be in the range of 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms. Services revenue is expected to grow between 4.75 per cent and 5.25 per cent YoY in CC, while EBIT margin is projected to be in the band of 17 per cent to 18 per cent.

In addition, the company announced a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share, marking its 92nd consecutive quarter of dividend payout.

The quarterly earnings were out post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, HCLTech shares settled 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 1,668.10.