Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains 

HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains 

HDFC Asset Management Company on Thursday reported a 18% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025 4:03 PM IST
HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains HDFC AMC stock rose 3% to Rs 4252.25 today against the previous close of Rs 4129.55. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 89,711 crore.

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) rose 3% in the afternoon session on Thursday.  HDFC Asset Management Company on Thursday reported a 18% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. Net profit climbed to Rs 638.73 crore in Q4 against Rs 541.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter. 

Advertisement

Revenue from operations climbed 30% to Rs 901.22 crore in the last quarter against Rs 695.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Total income came at Rs 1,025 crore in Q4 against Rs 850.85 crore income  in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings per share stood at Rs 29.88 in the last quarter against Rs 25.35 in the Q4 of the previous fiscal.

Operating profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was Rs 711.5 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 523.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Profit before tax in Q4 was Rs 835.2 crore compared to Rs 679.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.  

HDFC AMC stock rose 3% intraday to Rs 4252.25 today against the previous close of Rs 4129.55. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 89,711 crore. Later, the stock closed 1.61% higher at Rs 4196.20 on BSE. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 17, 2025 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    Top StoriesTOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today