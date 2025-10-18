HDFC Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 11% to Rs 18,641 crore, NII sees 5% growth

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on Saturday reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the July–September quarter of FY26. The bank posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18,641.28 crore, compared to Rs 16,820.97 crore in the same period last year.

Net Interest Income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—grew 4.8 per cent to Rs 31,551.5 crore from Rs 30,113.9 crore a year ago. The bank said its core net interest margin stood at 3.27 per cent on total assets.

Other income (non-interest revenue) for the quarter came in at Rs 14,350 crore. This comprised Rs 8,840 crore from fees and commissions, Rs 1,590 crore from foreign exchange and derivatives revenue, and a Rs 2,390 crore net trading and mark-to-market gain.

Asset quality continued to improve both sequentially and annually. The bank’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.24 per cent as of September 30, 2025, compared with 1.36 per cent a year earlier. Net NPAs were at 0.42 per cent of net advances.

The lender’s total balance sheet size expanded to Rs 40,03,000 crore as of September 30, 2025, up from Rs 36,88,100 crore in the year-ago period. Total deposits rose 12.1 per cent to Rs 28,01,800 crore, while gross advances increased 9.9 per cent to Rs 27,69,200 crore.