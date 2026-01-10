HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, Lemon Tree, ICICI Lombard among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty concluded the first full week of 2026 with notable losses, each sliding more than 2 per cent, their steepest weekly decline since September 2025 amid heightened global risk aversion and persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic pressures.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Results next week: Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Yes Bank and others will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, and Best Agrolife are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: ICICI Lombard General Insurance informed the stock exchanges on Saturday that a designated employee accidentally uploaded the company's unaudited draft financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, to their personal WhatsApp Status. The insurer clarified that the status, uploaded on January 9, 2026, was deleted within an hour of the error being detected.

Vedanta: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the scheme of arrangement between mining giant Vedanta Limited and its subsidiary, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL).

Lemon Tree Hotels: The Lemon Tree Hotels board approved a composite scheme that will see the demerger of its subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, which will house the group’s property assets and is slated for a separate listing on the BSE and NSE within the next 12 to 15 months.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The auto major reported a robust 27 per cent year-on-year jump in total sales, clocking 85,501 units in December 2025 compared to 67,252 units in the year-ago period, driven by stellar performance in its utility vehicle portfolio.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): The Navratna company reported on Friday, post-market hours, a net profit of Rs 584.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, climbing 37.5 per cent YoY, compared to Rs 425.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shriram Finance: Global credit rating agency Moody's Ratings has revised the outlook on Shriram Finance to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while affirming its Ba1 long-term corporate family rating, following the company's announcement of a strategic equity tie-up with MUFG Bank.

The Phoenix Mills: The company reported a robust 20 per cent year-on-year growth in total retail consumption to Rs 4,787 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, while consumption for the first nine months of FY26 rose 15 per cent to approximately Rs 12,122 crore.

Akzo Nobel India: The company announced a significant reshuffle of its boardroom on Friday, appointing Parth Jindal—Managing Director of JSW Paints and JSW Cements—as its new Chairman and Additional Director in a Non-Executive category, effective January 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said the week opened on a subdued note, weighed down by a rise in bond yields amid expectations of higher government borrowing, even as robust GST collections and steady growth in bank credit offered some underlying support to market sentiment. He added, “however, weakened amid global headwinds, including the Venezuela–US standoff, concerns over Russian oil imports, China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, and continued FII outflows.”

“Profit-booking in autos, metals, and oil & gas weighed on indices, while selective buying in consumer durables, on hopes of a demand revival, offered brief respite. The week ended on a cautious tone ahead of U.S. Supreme Court rulings on tariffs, with fears of additional levies under Russian sanctions overshadowing optimism around earnings recovery,” Nair said.

Looking ahead, Nair said market direction will largely hinge on greater clarity around global trade dynamics, along with the trajectory of corporate earnings for the third quarter.

“Volatility is likely to persist in the near term, particularly in US exposed companies and sectors such as metals and oil & gas. However, strong domestic fundamentals, resilient GDP growth and robust credit trends, could underpin selective buying where earnings prospects remain favourable. FII flows and currency movements will act as key monitorable, while any positive outcome from India–US trade discussions or easing tariff concerns could spark a short-term rebound. Overall, markets are expected to stay range-bound with a mixed bias, looking forth a balance between external risks and domestic fundamentals," Nair added.

