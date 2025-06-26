HDFC Bank shares cross Rs 2,000 mark for first time, hit record high

Shares of HDFC Bank crossed the Rs 2,000 mark for the first time today amid a record run in the Bank Nifty today. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2027.40 on June 26, 2025. Later, HDFC Bank stock ended 2.23% higher at a record Rs 2023 on BSE. The milestone represents a rise from the previous closing price of Rs 1980.20, showcasing the bank's strong market performance. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 15.51 lakh crore. Meanwhile, sentiment in the banking stock was supported by Bank Nifty reaching a record high of 57,263 in the current session. The enthusiasm toward the ongoing HDB Financial IPO also contributed to the rally in the banking stock.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The initial public offering (IPO) of HDFC Bank's subsidiary was fully subscribed on the second day of subscription today. It was subscribed 1.15 times on Thursday.

HDFC Bank shares have risen over 3% in the past week and have seen increases of 3%, 10%, and 11% over the past 1, 3, and 6 months, respectively. This upward trend highlights the bank's resilience and investor confidence in its future growth.

The bank's recent Q4 FY2025 results included a notable announcement of distributing a 2200% dividend, equating to Rs 22 per share of Re 1 face value. This dividend marks HDFC Bank's highest-ever payout since its stock split. June 27 has been set as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, with shares trading ex-dividend on the same day as part of the T+1 settlement cycle.

Advertisement

Market expert Gaurang Shah has assigned a long-term target price of Rs 2200 for the stock, citing its robust fundamentals and growth potential. This move is expected to further enhance shareholder value and attract more long-term investors.

HDFC Bank has demonstrated strong performance in recent years, with the stock gaining approximately 17%, 22%, 47%, and 89% over 1, 2, 3, and 5 years, respectively. Shah lauded HDFC Bank as a reliable company with a strong track record and advised long-term investors to stay committed due to its promising prospects and solid fundamentals. The bank's growth aligns with the increasing needs of India's banking sector, suggesting further potential for advancement. This consistent performance underscores the bank's strategic positioning and operational excellence.