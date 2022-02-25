Here's why Vodafone Idea shares jumped over 9% today

Shares of India's leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited jumped over 9 per cent to hit an intraday high of 10.49 on BSE after the company announced its collaboration with A5G Networks.



The company announced its collaboration to enable industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in India. Vi and A5G Networks have together set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilising the existing 4G spectrum.



The stock opened a tad higher at Rs 9.91 against the previous close of Rs 9.64. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 29,511.24 crore. The shares stand lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



"Vi’s association with A5G Networks is in line with its commitment to realise Digital India dreams with the latter’s differentiated and unique 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi autonomous software for distributed Networks. A5G Networks software is fully cloud-native containerized software built for hybrid

and multi-cloud infrastructure," Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.



The company informed that it has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks’ autonomous core software and white box RAN elements in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios - all while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.



"Vi is committed to providing superior services to digital enterprises and consumers to enhance user experiences, empowered by an autonomous network," said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. "As part of our digital transformation journey on the 5G roadmap, we are happy to partner with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry 4.0 and smart cities in the digital era."



According to industry sources, Vodafone is also in discussions to sell around five per cent stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel.



