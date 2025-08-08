Hero Moto, Laurus Labs, Dalmia Bharat: 3 stocks to buy for short-term gains

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Thursday posting a sharp recovery from the mid-day jitters, thanks to volatility led by the weekly expiry. Trump's additional tariffs dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex gained 165.79 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 80,709.78, while NSE's Nifty50 added 21.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 24,596.15 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Laurus Labs, Dalmia Bharat and Hero MotoCorp likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Hero MotoCorp | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,000-5,200 | Stop Loss: 4,380

Hero Moto has witnessed a breakout from a classic inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart, confirming a bullish reversal. The move above the Rs 4,500 neckline came with strong volumes and a positive candlestick, reflecting renewed buying interest. The stock structure remains constructive with higher lows and a close above all major moving averages, indicating strength in trend. Momentum indicators like RSI trending higher and a bullish MACD crossover further reinforce the potential for sustained upside.



Laurus Labs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 915 | Stop Loss: Rs 790

Laurus Labs continues to exhibit strength within its broader uptrend, having recently broken out above its previous all time high of Rs 720. After a sharp rally, the stock is undergoing a healthy pullback and has just tested the 20 days EMA, a dynamic support zone in strong trending phases. The price action remains constructive with higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing bullish structure. RSI above 60 and the formation of a strong green candle suggest momentum is intact, potentially setting the stage for the next leg higher.



Dalmia Bharat | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,430-2,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,144

Dalmia Bharat is trading within a bullish channel while consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing its strong uptrend. The stock recently retested the 20 EMA and rebounded with a strong bullish candle, indicating renewed buying interest. All key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200) are positively aligned, supporting continued momentum. RSI remains above 60, reflecting underlying strength, and rising volume adds conviction to the move. The technical structure suggests potential for continued upside.