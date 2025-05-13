HFCL shares in focus today on fresh project win, check details 

Shares of HFCL Ltd are in news today after the firm said it has won a purchase order aggregating to Rs 157 crore for the supply of various types of optical fiber cables. HFCL stock rose 10.54% to Rs 81.93 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 74.12 on BSE. HFCL stock opened higher at Rs 77.99 on BSE.

"The company has secured a Purchase Order ('PO') aggregating to Rs 157 crores for the supply of various types of Optical Fiber Cables for the BharatNet Phase III Project in the West Bengal Telecom Circle, from Tera Software Limited, a consortium partner of ITI Limited. Supply of various of types Optical Fiber Cables for BharatNet Phase III Project in West Bengal Telecom Circle, to Tera Software Limited, a consortium partner of ITI Limited," said HFCL.

The order is to be executed in three years.

HFCL shares have lost 12% in one year and fallen 28.10% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of HFCL rose to Rs 11,819 crore on BSE. Total 17.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.24 crore.

The stock has a beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 71.50 on April 7, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 171 on September 23, 2024. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HFCL stock stands at 52.6, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. HFCL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

HFCL Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems. The company is a manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry. It provides solutions for building wireless and optical telecommunication networks, such as optical transport networks (DWDM), rural global system for mobile communications (GSM) networks, broadband access networks, radio backhaul, fiber to the home and in-building solutions.