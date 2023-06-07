Hindalco, Minda Corp, GNA Axles: Three stocks that analysts recommended today

Domestic equity markets opened higher on Wednesday but the gains were capped. Select analysts are positive on stocks including Hindalco Industries, Minda Corp and GNA Axles. Traders can initiate positions in these stocks on a positional basis to earn a decent profit in the medium term. Here's what Prabhudas Lilladher and ICICI Direct suggest for these stocks:



GNA Axles | Buy | Target Price: Rs 870-900 | Stop Loss: Rs 725

GNA Axles after the significant erosion witnessed has shown signs of bottoming out near the important 200-DMA with currently indicating a positive bullish candle with improving bias and is anticipated to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has shown a trend reversal from the consolidation phase to signal a buy and has much upside potential visible to carry on the momentum still further ahead. We suggest buying and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 870-900 levels keeping Rs 725 as the stop loss level.

Recommended by: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher



Minda Corp | Buy in Rs 290-296 | Target Price: Rs 319 | Stop Loss: Rs 279

The share price of Minda Corp has generated a breakout out above last 1 year range (Rs 287-185) with strong volume of more than three times the 50 days average volume of 11 lakhs share per day signaling extension of the up move and offers fresh entry opportunity. Key observation on the long-term chart is that the stock has witnessed a faster retracement of 11 months decline (Rs 287-185) in just 2 months signaling inherent strength and a robust price structure. We expect the stock to extend up move and head towards Rs 319 levels in the coming weeks being the price 123.6 per cent external retracement of last one-year corrective decline(Rs 287-185). Among the oscillators, the weekly 14 periods RSI is in uptrend sustaining above its nine-period average thus validates positive bias.

Recommended by: ICICI Direct Research Desk



Hindalco Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 470 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

Hindalco after forming a strong base near the 400 zone, had a decent pullback, and recently, after a short correction, it has consolidated and is near the long-term trend line support zone. The RSI is also well placed, and after the short dip, it has indicated a trend reversal with improving bias and has upside potential to anticipate a further rise in the coming days. We suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of 470 while keeping the stop loss at 400.

Recommended by: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)