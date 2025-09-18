Hindalco share price reacts as US unit reports fire incident; stock up 16% in 3 months

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group company, fell in Thursday’s trade after the metals major disclosed a fire incident at the Oswego plant of its US subsidiary, Novelis Inc.

On Thursday, shares of Hindalco Industries slipped as much as 1.5 per cent to hit an day’s low of Rs 738.70 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 749.95. At 09:43 am, the stock was trading 0.91 per cent lower at Rs 743.15. Meanwhile, the scrip has gained nearly 16 per cent over the past three months.

In a stock exchange filing, Hindalco said the fire broke out at the Novelis facility in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, around 10 pm EDT (September 17, 7:30 am IST). The incident was reported to the company on September 17 at 10:05 pm IST.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the fire or the efforts to put it out," Hindalco said, adding that firefighting operations were largely completed by 2:00 am EDT on September 17.

The metals major confirmed that production at the Oswego plant has been halted while investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess the operational impact. "The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits," the company said.

Hindalco assured that further updates will be shared in due course and has made the disclosure available on its website.

On technical charts, Hindalco’s relative strength index (RSI) stood at 64.5, indicating a mid-range reading, while the money flow index (MFI) was at 76.6, suggesting overbought conditions. The stock’s one-year beta was at 1.3, pointing to very high volatility.

On the moving averages front, Hindalco was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of Rs 702.2 and also comfortably above its 200-day SMA of Rs 653.5.