Hindustan Copper shares decline 6%, break 3-day uptrend; analysts' outlook

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd fell 5.65 per cent on Wednesday to close at Rs 339.70, ending their three-day winning run.

The state-run miner reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue to Rs 718 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 518 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit jumped 82.3 per cent to Rs 186 crore, up from Rs 102 crore a year ago.

EBITDA surged 86.3 per cent to Rs 282 crore from Rs 151.4 crore in the same period last year, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 39.23 per cent from 29.2 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, analysts hold mixed views on Hindustan Copper. While the stock maintains a bullish undertone above Rs 320–330, a breakout beyond Rs 360–365 could drive it higher towards Rs 380. However, a close below Rs 339 may shift momentum to the downside, with potential weakness extending to Rs 293.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Hindustan Copper has witnessed significant volatility in recent sessions but continues to hold its primary uptrend above the 21-day exponential moving average (DEMA)." He pointed out strong support in the Rs 330–320 range, indicating a bullish bias. "A sustained move above Rs 360 could, however, trigger fresh upside momentum in the near term," Krishan added.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is placed at Rs 317 and resistance at Rs 365. A decisive breakout above Rs 365 could lead to a further rise towards Rs 380, with the stock expected to trade between Rs 317 and Rs 380 in the short term."

According to Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran, "Hindustan Copper looks bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 365. A daily close below the support of Rs 339 could result in a decline towards Rs 293 in the near term."