Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY26 profit rises 14% YoY; revenue up 4%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT), at Rs 2,649 crore, for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by higher metal output and improved cost efficiency. Sequentially, profit grew 19 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 4 per cent YoY and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 8,549 crore, while EBITDA climbed 7 per cent YoY and 16 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,467 crore. The company maintained an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 52 per cent. Silver contributed about 40 per cent of overall profit, helping strengthen the company's earnings mix.

Mined metal production during the quarter was 2,58,000 tonnes, up 1 per cent YoY. The zinc cost of production declined to a five-year low of $994 per tonne, improving 7 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ. The company commissioned a 160 Ktpa roaster at Debari and completed debottlenecking at the Dariba Smelting Complex. Its board also approved India's first zinc tailing reprocessing plant of 10 million tonnes per annum at Rampura Agucha.

For the first half of FY26, Hindustan Zinc achieved its highest-ever mined metal production of 5,23,000 tonnes. EBITDA stood at Rs 8,328 crore, up 3 per cent YoY, while PAT rose 5 per cent to Rs 4,883 crore. The company contributed Rs 8,367 crore to the exchequer during the first half, including Rs 2,467 crore to the Rajasthan state government.

Commenting on the results, CEO Arun Misra said the strong quarter reflected "continuous operational excellence, technology intervention and commitment to responsible and sustainable mining."

Meanwhile, shares of Hindustan Zinc slipped 1.29 per cent to settle at Rs 500.05. At this closing price, the stock has risen 12.56 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.