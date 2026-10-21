Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Hindustan Zinc shares rise 4% as brokerages weigh Q2 results, silver price outlook

Hindustan Zinc shares rise 4% as brokerages weigh Q2 results, silver price outlook

HINDZINC537.65(0.14%)

Hindustan Zinc reported an Ebitda margin of 61.3%, while management reiterated its FY27 refined metal production guidance of 1.1 million tonnes.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc shares rise 4% as brokerages weigh Q2 results, silver price outlookHindustan Zinc Ltd shares rose 4.48% to hit a session high of Rs 561.95

Hindustan Zinc Ltd shares rose 4% in Wednesday's trade, as investors assessed the company's September-quarter performance and brokerage views on the stock.

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price stands at Rs 646, implying around 20% upside over Monday's closing price of Rs 538.40. HSBC has the highest target price at Rs 770, while Citi has the lowest at Rs 495, according to Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today.

Advertisement

The company reported an Ebitda margin of 61.3%, while management reiterated its FY27 refined metal production guidance of 1.1 million tonnes.

Hindustan Zinc shares rose 4.48% to hit a session high of Rs 561.95, against the previous close of Rs 537.85. The stock opened at Rs 561.95 and touched a low of Rs 538.45 during the session.

What brokerages say on Hindustan Zinc

Jefferies retained its 'Buy' rating on Hindustan Zinc and raised its target price to Rs 650, implying around 21% upside from the brokerage's reference price. However, it said it preferred JSW Steel Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd among domestic metal companies. Jefferies flagged the volatility in silver prices since June 2026 and warned that rising interest rates could pose near-term pressure, even as supply disruptions support zinc prices.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) highlighted the company's better-than-expected quarterly performance, attributing it to favourable metal prices, improved grades and higher by-product net realisation, which helped lower production costs. The brokerage said Hindustan Zinc was continuing to ramp up output, improve operational efficiency and maintain cost discipline.

Nuvama, meanwhile, retained its 'Buy' rating but lowered its target price to Rs 676 from Rs 700. The brokerage raised its FY27 EBITDA estimate by 8% to account for higher zinc prices and is factoring in LME zinc prices of $3,525 per tonne in FY27 and $3,200 per tonne in FY28. Nuvama noted that Hindustan Zinc was trading at 6.6 times estimated FY28 enterprise value to EBITDA, below its 10-year average of 7.8 times.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more