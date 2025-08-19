HLE Glascoat shares hit upper circuit of 20%, here's why 

Shares of HLE Glascoat hit an upper ciruit of 20% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after the industrial products firm said its arm has completed the acquisition of certain specific assets of German firm Omeras GmbH. HLE Glascoat stock rose 20% to Rs 498.65, a fresh 52 week high on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,404 crore.

Advertisement

"We would like to inform you that HLE Surface Technologies GmbH, a Wholly Owned Step-Down Subsidiary of HLE Glascoat Limited (“Company”), has completed the acquisition of certain specific assets of Omeras GmbH, and which also includes all shares of Omerastore GmbH, today on 18 August 2025, such development being a material development in relation to the earlier disclosure dated 14 August 2025," said HLE Glascoat.

HLE Surface has agreed to acquire the assets for Euro 2,750,000.

Omeras GmbH is currently subject to insolvency proceedings by court order of May 1, 2025 passed by the local court of Chemnitz, and debtor-in-possession management has been ordered, and a monitor has been appointed. The transaction has been approved by the concerned creditors' committee in the insolvency proceedings, and the monitor of Omeras GmbH.

Advertisement

Omeras GmbH is headquartered in Lauter-Bernsbach, Germany. It specializes in manufacturing glass-lined and enameled panels, tanks, and architectural claddings. It offers comprehensive services ranging from consulting to turnkey project delivery. Omerastore GmbH focuses on modular, glass-fused-to-steel storage tanks and silos, used globally for potable water, sludge, and industrial liquids.

HLE Glascoat is engaged in the business of manufacturing chemical process equipment, filtration, drying, heat transfer and glass lined equipment.