Hudco, Paytm, Bank of Baroda: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the week on a strong note and settled higher on Monday amid a slew of positive cues. The sustained FIIs inflows and record GST collection in April supported the sentiments. BSE Sensex jumped 294.85 points, or 0.37 per cent to settle at 80,796.84, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 114.45 points, or 0.47 per cent to end at 24,461.15 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Bank of Baroda and One97 Communications (Paytm) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers has to about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:

Bank of Baroda | Book Profit

Bank of Baroda is currently showing signs of bearish divergence in the Rs 253–258 range, following an impressive 36 per cent rally over the past two months. This zone also coincides with a Fibonacci cluster resistance, falling between the 61.8% and 88.6 per cent retracement levels of the two previous major swings on the daily chart. Given these technical signals, we recommend booking profits in the Rs 250–260 zone and waiting for a healthy pullback before considering fresh entries.

One97 Communications | Caution | Resistance: Rs 915-920 | Support: Rs 830-820

Paytm has recently found support following a brief pullback, with a notable rebound in the previous trading session from the S3 Camarilla pivot level. This recovery is further supported by a bullish reversal in the daily RSI, which bounced from the crucial 50 mark, indicating strengthening momentum. Looking ahead, we expect Paytm to test the Rs 915–920 resistance zone in the near term, while immediate support lies at Rs 830–820.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 246 | Stop Loss: Rs 218

Hudco is trading near a crucial support zone of Rs 225–228, marking a significant level to watch. The weekly Camarilla pivots indicate an inside value relationship, with the current week’s pivot range sitting within the previous week’s range—suggesting a fast upmove, as illustrated in the chart. From a technical perspective, the hourly RSI has formed a bullish divergence, pointing to a potential upside reversal. Traders may consider initiating long positions above Rs 228 on a daily closing basis, aiming for a target of Rs 246, while maintaining a stop-loss below Rs 218.