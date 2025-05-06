HUDCO to raise Rs 2,190 crore via debentures, shares react

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) slipped over 3.5% in the afternoon session on Tuesday even as the financial institution said its board has approved raising of Rs 2,190 crore via debentures. HUDCO shares slipped 3.63% to Rs 220.65 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 228.95 on BSE. HUDCO saw a turnover of Rs 6.20 crore on Tuesday as 2.77 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. HUDCO’s market cap fell to Rs 44,171 crore.

Advertisement

The stock has gained 300% in two years and risen 551% since the beginning of this year.

"This is to inform that the ‘Bond Allotment Committee’ in their meeting held today i.e., o8t

May 2025, has approved the raising of Debentures as Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, NonCumulative NCDs of face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each (Series-B 2025) aggregating upto Rs. 2,190.00 Crore on Private Placement basis," said HUDCO.

The base size of the issue is Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 1,690 crore.

HUDCO said these bonds were redeemable at par at the end of 5th year and interest payment on yearly basis.

Coupon rate for the debentures will be paid at a rate of 6.90%. Schedule of payment of interest and principal is May 08, 2026, May 08, 2027, May 06, 2028, May 06, 2029 and May 06, 2030, said HUDCO.

Advertisement

The stock has fallen 37.55% from its 52-week high of Rs 353.95 reached on July 12, 2024. It fell to a 52-week low of Rs 158.90 on March 3, 2024. The stock has a beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HUDCO stands at 60.8, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory.

HUDCO provides long-term finance for construction of houses for residential purposes and undertakes housing and urban development programmes in the country.