HUL, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv among top gainers & losers as market ends higher

Indian equity market ended at fresh lifetime highs on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows. Sensex gained 177.04 points to end at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high. The index rose 382.6 points to its lifetime peak of 62,887.40. Nifty advanced 55.30 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

Top Gainers

Hindustan Unilever (4.27%), Sun Pharma (1.46%), Nestle (1.32%), Dr Reddy's (1.16%) and Tata Steel (1.14%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Losers

IndusInd Bank (1.50%), Bajaj Finserv (1.27%), Maruti (0.98%), Power Grid (0.97%) and Larsen & Toubro (0.70%) were the top Sensex losers.

Market breadth was negative with 1716 shares closing higher against 1763 stocks falling on BSE. 148 shares were unchanged. Consumer durables shares were the top gainers with their BSE index rising 239 points to 41,216. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to a record Rs 286.15 lakh crore. BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 100 points and 85 points, respectively.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Indian markets are defying global weakness and touching all-time high. This is on back of renewed interest from FIIs as Indian decoupling story continues to play out. However, one must also realise that as we continue to see better growth rates than world, our valuations too are priced at those premiums. Even long-term investors at this point should not betray discipline. One should ideally avoid any extreme movements and stick to the core asset allocation that one has defined for oneself."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 935.8 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Previous session

Indian equity market ended at fresh closing high on Monday, rising for the fifth straight session despite weak sentiment in the global market. Sensex climbed 211 points to end at 62,504, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 408 points to 62,701 -- its lifetime peak. Nifty rose 50 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 18,562, its record high. During the day, the 50-stock index hit an all-time high of 18,614, rising 102 points.

Global markets



Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.45 per cent higher at $85.23 per barrel.