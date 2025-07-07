Ideaforge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, BEL: Why drone stocks are in focus today 

Shares of drone makers such as Ideaforge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, BEL and HAL are in focus today after a report said the government is planning to introduce a Rs 2,000 crore ($234 million) incentive scheme to boost the local manufacturing of civil and military drones. The move aims to decrease dependence on imported parts and countering Pakistan’s expanding drone programme, backed by China and Turkey, said a Reuters report.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The government aims to target 40% localisation by FY28 amid rising Indo-Pak drone tensions.

The implementation of scheme is expected to boost the Indian drone industry and defence-tech firms. It will also promote indigenisation.

The move to boost the drone industry comes after a four day border clash with Pakistan, where both sides used drones extensively for the first time. The three-year scheme will promote the production of drones, their parts, software, anti-drone systems, and related services, according to the report.

Shares of BEL closed 0.33% higher at Rs 427.55 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.12 lakh crore.

BEL's Counter Drone System are developed by DRDO. The Counter Drone System (D4 System) is capable of performing real time search, detection, tracking and neutralisation of the flying micro and small UAVs.

Advertisement

Ideaforge Technology stock closed 3.60% higher at Rs 591.60 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,555.32 crore.

A vertically-integrated company, Ideaforge Technology designs, develops, and manufactures indigenous UAVs.

Zen Technologies stock closed 0.47% higher at Rs 1933.75 on Friday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,459 crore.

Zen Technologies offers anti-drone systems. Zen's systems work on drone detection, classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralisation of the threat through jamming the Drone communication.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd gained 10 per cent to Rs 933.50 after the stock split. Its subsidiary Paras Aerospace makes drones, provides drone services and associated technologies.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) stock ended 1.28% higher at Rs 4993.15 on Friday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.33 lakh crore.

Advertisement

HAL in February 2025 unveiled Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a futuristic unmanned wingman drone at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

A full-scale prototype of this unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) was unveiled, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.