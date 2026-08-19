India becomes Asia's least-preferred market, replaces Indonesia: BofA poll

India has replaced Indonesia as Asia’s least-preferred stock market in Bank of America Corp’s latest survey of fund managers, underscoring rising caution towards a market that is among the world’s worst performers this year. The survey said the absence of clear AI exposure remains the biggest concern for Indian equities, while weak growth has emerged as the next key risk, according to a Bloomberg report. While Sensex has crashed 9.75%, Nifty is down 7.96 in 2026.
As many as 32% of respondents were net underweight on India. Lack of reforms and elevated valuations were also cited among the reasons for the bearish view on Asia’s fourth-largest equity market. In comparison, sentiment towards Indonesia improved, with 27% of fund managers saying they were net underweight on that market, down from 32% in July. Taiwan and Japan continued to be the most preferred markets among investors, the Bloomberg report said.