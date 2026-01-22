Indian Bank Q3 results: Net profit up 7% YoY to Rs 3,061 crore; stock rises 4%

Public sector lender Indian Bank reported its numbers for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, registering a 7.3 per cent growth in net profit.

The state-owned bank’s profit after tax climbed to Rs 3,061.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from Rs 2,852.36 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, shares of Indian Bank gained 3.7 per cent to touch day’s high of Rs 881 on BSE against its previous close of Rs 848.95 apiece.

The bank’s core earnings engine, the Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 7.5 per cent to Rs 6,896 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 6,415 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio stood at 2.23 per cent as of December 31, 2025. In absolute terms, the Gross NPA came down to Rs 14,268 crore, a notable reduction against the Rs 16,134 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The bank also maintained a robust handle on its net bad loans. The Net NPA ratio was reported at a benign 0.15 per cent for the quarter, reflecting strong provisioning coverage.

Advertisement

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 19,663.34 crore, compared to Rs 17,912.03 crore in the year-ago period. The operating profit also saw a positive trajectory, standing at Rs 5,023.58 crore against Rs 4,749.42 crore in the previous year.