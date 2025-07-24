Indian Energy Exchange: IEX shares crash 30% to hit revised lower circuit; here's what analysts say

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd nosedived 30 per cent on Thursday to hit their revised lower circuit limit of Rs 131.50, marking a new one-year low for the stock. At last check, it was trading 28.13 per cent lower at Rs 135. Today's sharp decline in the stock price followed the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) approval of a phased implementation of market coupling across India's power exchanges.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Market coupling is an economic mechanism aimed at establishing a uniform electricity price across multiple trading platforms. This development is expected to impact the market share of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

CERC has given the green light to implement market coupling in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), in accordance with the Power Market Regulations of 2021. In the first phase, the DAM is expected to be coupled by January 2026. Reports suggest that multiple power exchanges will serve as Market Coupling Operators (MCOs) on a rotational basis.

Separately, IEX is set to announce its unaudited financial results for the June 2025 quarter later today. In a recent note, InCred Equities highlighted that volume growth in June was muted due to weaker demand. Overall volumes rose just 6.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while Q1 FY26 volumes grew 15 per cent YoY, supported by strong performance in the Real-Time Market (RTM) and green market segments, which were up 41 per cent and 51 per cent YoY, respectively.

Advertisement

On the technical front, a few analysts noted that the stock appears bearish on charts, with key support levels identified in the Rs 135–120 range.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, noted that the stock looks technically weak and may slip further towards Rs 135 level, with immediate resistance seen at Rs 158.

According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, "The stock's chart has turned bearish, with the Rs 150–155 range now acting as a resistance level. A steady rise in buying interest could offer short-term relief, while the nearby Rs 130–120 zone is expected to provide support against further downside."