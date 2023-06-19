Indian Energy Exchange, ZEE Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing among 8 shares in F&O ban list today

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), ZEE Entertainment (ZEEL), Indiabulls Housing are among eight stocks under NSE's F&O ban list on Monday. Traders would not be permitted to open fresh or new positions in the stocks but would be allowed to reduce positions by squaring off positions.

Derivative contracts in a security are banned when they cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the scrip drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

At the end of each day the exchange disseminates the aggregate open interest across all exchanges in the futures and options on individual scrips along with the market wide position limit for that scrip and tests whether the aggregate open interest for any scrip exceeds 95 per cent of the market wide position limit for that scrip.

If yes, the exchange takes note of open positions of all client as at the end of that day in that scrip, and from next day onwards the client should trade only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions till the normal trading in the scrip is resumed.

A facility is available on the trading system to display an alert once the open interest on the NSE in the futures and options contract in a security exceeds 60 per cent of the market wide position limit specified for such security. Such alerts are presently displayed at time intervals of 10 minutes.

The normal trading in the scrip is resumed only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 per cent or below of the market wide position limit.

Data showed India Cements, Tata Chemicals, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance and Delta Corp are other five stocks that are banned in F&O segment today.

The ban is a imposed as a regulatory measure in a bid to prevent speculative trading.