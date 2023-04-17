Infosys, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Tata Motors and other stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity market ended with gains on April 13. Sensex gained 38.23 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 60,431, while NSE's Nifty50 added 15.60 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 17,828. In the broader markets, BSE midcap and smallcap indices added about one-third per cent, each. Fear gauge India VIX shed about 3 per cent to 11.91-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys

The second largest IT firm by sales reported a 7.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 5,686 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting a profit growth of 15 per cent.

HDFC Bank

The lender posted a 20% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended March to Rs 12,047 crore. Net interest income grew by 24% year-on-year to Rs 23,352 crore.

Angel One, Just Dial

Shares of Angel One, Just Dial and TV 18 Broadcast will be tracked today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter results.

GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway has logged a net loss of Rs 12 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue came in at Rs 692 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to produce and market Isoproterenol Hydrochloride injection.

ZEE Entertainment

Openheimer is likely to sell 5.65% stake in ZEE Entertainment via block deals, according to reports.

Muthoot Finance

The company has completed the pre-payment of external commercial borrowings to the tune of $225 million on April 13.

Brightcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a showcause notice-cum-interim order against Brightcom Group and its directors, alleging major fraud in the company’s financial statements.

Tata Metaliks

Tata Metaliks has deferred its board meeting to approve financial results due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised date will be intimated in due course.

BPCL

BPCL has received nod from the Madhya Pradesh government for the expansion of Bina Refinery and setting up of a petrochemical project.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1. This price increase will be depend on the model and variant.

Also read: HDFC Bank shares: Where is the bank stock headed after in-line Q4 show?

Also read: Infosys shares brace for selloff post soft Q4 results, guidance. Here're revised price targets