Investor wealth jumps Rs 6 lakh crore in 2 days as Sensex, Nifty rally; more upside ahead?

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, extended gains for the second straight session on Thursday ahead of Diwali, supported by optimism over domestic earnings, renewed foreign capital inflows, and hopes of a potential trade deal between India and the US.

At the closing bell, the Sensex climbed 862.23 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 83,467.66, while the Nifty50 rose 261.75 points, or 1.03 per cent, to end at 25,585.30.

Investors’ wealth surged more than Rs 6 lakh crore in the last two trading sessions, as the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed over Rs 466 lakh crore from Rs 460 lakh crore on October 14.

Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top gainer on Sensex, rising 2.67 per cent to close at Rs 2,206. It was followed by Titian, which advanced 2.63 per cent, while Axis Bank, Adani Ports, M&M, and Reliance Industries rose 2.07 per cent, 1.97 per cent, 1.83 per cent, and 1.69 per cent, respectively.

Six stocks, namely, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and M&M, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex advanced 1.27 per cent to 64,748.01, while the BSE FMCG index gained 1.74 per cent to 20,511.87.

Within the BSE Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Eternal hit fresh 52-week highs at Rs 1,081.50, Rs 891.90 and Rs 368.40, respectively.

Overall, out of 4,334 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 2,371 ended higher, while 1,814 declined, and 149 closed unchanged. During the session, 165 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 92 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 228 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 162 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said domestic equities extended their strong recovery, supported by positive global cues and renewed optimism over India–US trade talks.

“Gains were broad-based, led by Realty, Auto, FMCG, and Private Banking stocks. Sentiment was further lifted by expectations of a Q3FY26 demand revival, early signs of FII inflows, supported by dovish commentary from the US Fed, and a softer dollar index,” Nair said.

“The recent appreciation of the INR also reinforced the positive undertone. While near-term momentum remains favourable, sustained performance will depend on signs of earnings growth from ongoing corporate results and developments in global trade," Nair added.