IRCON International secures Rs 187 crore order from KSITIL; details here

State-run IRCON International Ltd on Monday informed bourses about bagging an order worth around Rs 187.08 crore from Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL).

"It is to inform that Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) has sanctioned a Work Order to Ircon International Limited for Construction of Dedicated Rural Industrial Park in Thiruvananthapuram District," the rail PSU stated in a BSE filing. The domestic order has to be completed within 30 months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prior to this, the state-owned firm got an order valued at Rs 458.14 crore from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile, shares of IRCON settled 3.69 per cent higher at Rs 158.65. At this price, they have climbed 9.97 per cent in the past one month.

On technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 10-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.35. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.53 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.48. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.56 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.36. According to Trendlyne data, IRCON has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

It witnessed heavy trading volume on BSE today as around 6.99 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 3.73 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 11.08 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 14,921.28 crore.

IRCON Int'l is an engineering and construction company with specialisation in transport infrastructure. The PSU was established in 1976 and the Centre has granted 'Navratna' status to the state-owned firm. As of March 2025, the government held a 65.17 per cent stake in the company.