IREDA, Dixon Technologies, Cyient: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on the last day of 2025, thanks to broad based recovery. Traders are expecting a strong rebound in 2026 supported by positive sentiments and investor confidence. BSE Sensex surged 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 26,129.60 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), Cyient and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Dixon Technologies India | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 13,800 | Support: Rs 11,500

Dixon Tech's 60 per cent correction shows no signs of bottoming as it remains trapped in a aggressive technical downtrend. A recent failure to reclaim the Rs 13,800–14,000 resistance, alongside a breakdown below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, confirms that bears maintain total control. Negative momentum is validated by a Weekly RSI of 23 and a MACD trending deep below its signal line. Additionally, a rising DI- on the ADX points to strengthening downward pressure. Investors are advised to avoid 'bottom-fishing' this falling knife, maintaining a neutral stance until a definitive base formation and price stability emerge.



Advertisement

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency | Buy | Target Price: Rs 155 | Stop Loss: Rs 129

Following a deep 58 per cent correction from its peak, IREDA is showing technical evidence of a structural reversal. The successful breakout from a double bottom pattern above the Rs 135–136 zone, confirmed by bullish candlestick price action which suggests that the long-term selling pressure is exhausting. While the stock currently faces a cluster of resistance at its 50 and 100-day SMAs, a decisive close above 146 would serve as the primary trigger for a fresh bullish leg, eyeing an initial target of Rs 155. This recovery is further supported by a bullish crossover in the Daily RSI, signaling improving momentum. To maintain the integrity of this setup, the stock must hold above the critical support floor at Rs 129.



Advertisement

Cyient | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 1,150 | Support: Rs 1,075

The primary trend in Cyient Ltd remains firmly bearish, characterized by a persistent sequence of lower tops and lower bottoms. While the stock recently found temporary support at Rs 1,076, the subsequent pullback rally lacked conviction, failing to clear the previous swing high of Rs 1,150. This failure led to a resumption of the downward move. With the Weekly RSI stuck in a bearish, falling trajectory, the stock appears poised to retest the Rs 1,075 support level. Conversely, the Rs 1,150–1,170 zone now stands as a formidable resistance barrier that must be crossed to signal any trend shift.