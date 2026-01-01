Top stocks in news: AEL, Canara Bank, Voda Idea, IRFC, Hyundai, NBCC, Ola Electric, NCC

Indian benchmark indices ended 2025 on a high note, led by broad based recovery. Traders are expecting a strong rebound in 2026 on the back of positive sentiments. BSE Sensex soared 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 26,129.60 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, January 01, 2026:

Automobile stocks: Automobile stocks including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicle players, commercial vehicle manufacturer and other OEMs will be in focus as companies release their December sales data.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company’s subsidiaries, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies and Horizon Aero Solutions, have completed the acquisition of a 39 percent effective shareholding in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) at an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore.

Canara Bank: The Central Government has assigned Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia additional charge of the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the PSU lender, effective January 1, for a period of three months. This follows the superannuation of the present MD & CEO, K Satyanarayana Raju, on December 31, 2025.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company has reached an agreement with the Vodafone Group and entered into an amendment agreement to the Implementation Agreement (IA dated March 20, 2017) with its promoter or promoter group shareholders. An amount of Rs 5,836 crore is receivable from Vodafone Group promoters as per the amended agreement.

NBCC (India): The civil construction company has received three orders worth Rs 220.31 crore from Canara Bank and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. This includes an order worth Rs 163.12 crore for planning, designing, and execution of construction of the Head Office Annex Building for Canara Bank at Rachanahalli Village, Bengaluru.

Hyundai Motor India: Unsoo Kim has resigned from the position of Managing Director & Director of Hyundai Motor India, effective December 31. The company has received shareholders’ approval for the appointment of Tarun Garg as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility: Vishal Chaturvedi, Business Head – Cell, designated as Senior Management Personnel of the company, has resigned effective December 31 due to personal commitments.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway company has executed a Rupee Term Loan Agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for a sanctioned amount of Rs 5,000 crore, out of which Rs 3,000 crore has already been disbursed.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The state-run shipping company has contracted to buy a second-hand medium-range tanker of about 51,565 DWT on December 31. The 2013 South Korea–built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet in Q4 FY26.

NCC: The infra and civil engineering firm received four orders worth Rs 1,237.24 crore in December 2025. Of these, Rs 704.67 crore pertains to the buildings division, while Rs 532.57 crore relates to the transportation division.

Jindal Poly Films: The BOPET and BOPP films maker reported a net loss of Rs 12.8 crore in September 2025 quarter, against a net profit of Rs 116.6 crore a year ago. Its revenue sank 63.8 per cent YoY to Rs 410.4 crore for the quarter on the back of weak other income.

Berger Paints India: Promoter UK Paints (India) has acquired a 14.48 per cent stake in the company from Jenson & Nicholson (Asia) as part of a restructuring exercise, increasing its shareholding to 64.57 per cent.

Redington India: The trading and distribution company has received an order from the CGST Gurugram Commissionerate, Gurugram, raising a demand of Rs 148.33 crore for the financial years 2018–19, 2019–20, and 2021–22.

Blue Dart Express: The Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Chennai, has substantially dropped the tax demand raised in the Show Cause Notice dated September 16, 2025, against the company’s subsidiary, Blue Dart Aviation.

Take Solutions: Vedamirtham Venkatesan has resigned from the position of Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective December 31.