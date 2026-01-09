IREDA, Jio Financial, Tata Power, Union Bank, IDBI & NMDC: Expert shares view on these 6 stocks

PHD Capital founder and CEO Pradip Halder has advised investors to adopt a wait-and-watch, stock-specific approach in the current market environment. Commenting on select stocks, the market expert on Friday outlined key levels, targets and trading strategies.

On Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), Halder noted that the stock has corrected over 50 per cent from its all-time high. He advised existing investors to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 128. According to him, a decisive close above the Rs 155 level is required to revive momentum. Until then, the stock remains in a wait-and-watch zone.

For Union Bank of India, Halder recommended holding existing positions. He said the stock has the potential to move towards Rs 225–250 over the next six to eight months, while advising investors to keep a stop loss at Rs 140.

Responding to a combined query on IDBI Bank Ltd and NMDC Ltd, Halder said IDBI Bank, currently trading around Rs 104, should be held, with fresh buying also an option. He added that the Rs 98–97 range would offer a better buying opportunity. The expected upside targets are Rs 135–140 over six to eight months, with a stop loss at Rs 92.

On NMDC, Halder advised investors to consider profit booking at current levels, with the stock trading around Rs 80. He said the next support lies at Rs 72.50, and only a breakout above the Rs 92–93 zone would signal fresh momentum in the counter.

Commenting on Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), Halder suggested investors look to add the stock around the Rs 275–270 range. Those already holding the stock can continue with their positions, he said.

For Tata Power Company Ltd, Halder said investors may consider averaging the stock around the Rs 355–350 levels, which he identified as a key support zone.