ITC, IRFC, HDFC Bank, KEC International, HUL, Dabur, FirstCry: Stocks hit 52-week lows

Shares of ITC, IRFC, HDFC Bank, KEC International, HUL, Dabur and FirstCry were among the major stocks falling to their 52-week lows in the current session. Here's a look at their movement in the market today.

ITC

ITC stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 266.45 against the previous close of Rs 270.10. This is the third straight session in which the stock has hit a fresh low. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.34 lakh crore. A total of 9.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.42 crore.

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IRFC

The PSU stock too slipped to its 52-week low of Rs 85.31 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.11 lakh crore. A total of 10.01 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.58 crore.

HDFC Bank

The private sector lender too slipped to its 52-week low of Rs 715.05 in the current session. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 11.09 lakh crore. A total of 11.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 83.22 crore.

KEC International

KEC International shares slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 423.75 against the previous close of Rs 428.55. The stock fell over 1% in the afternoon session. Market cap of the infra firm fell to Rs 11,282 crore. A total of 0.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.76 crore.

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HUL

Shares of the FMCG major slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 2010.10 against the previous close of Rs 2036. HUL stock fell over 1% to Rs 2010. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4.72 lakh crore. A total of 0.74 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15 crore.

Dabur India

The stock of the FMCG major fell to its 52-week low of Rs 399. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 70,842 crore. A total of 0.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2 crore.

FirstCry

Brainbees Solutions Ltd shares or FirstCry also dipped to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 197.36, falling 4% from the previous close of Rs 204.70. Market cap of the e-commerce firm slipped to Rs 10,345 crore. A total of 1.69 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.41 crore.