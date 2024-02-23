scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Jefferies says it will be impossible for large investors to ignore India. Here's why

Feedback

Jefferies says it will be impossible for large investors to ignore India. Here's why

Jefferies expects India’s GDP to touch $5 trillion by 2027, putting the nation’s economy ahead of Japan and Germany

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
From a 10-year view, Jefferies believes India to be the best equity story in the world. From a 10-year view, Jefferies believes India to be the best equity story in the world.

India’s stock market value is set to more than double to $10 trillion by 2030, going by its history of delivering double digit returns and expectations of continued economic reforms, according to Jefferies.

If the nation’s track record of generating annual returns of 10% in dollar terms over the past two decades holds up, India’s market will be “impossible for large global investors to ignore,” the brokerage said in a note.

The biggest risk? It will be how well it has done of late.

Jefferies expects India’s GDP to touch $5 trillion by 2027, putting the nation’s economy ahead of Japan and Germany thanks to tailwinds of demographics, institutional strength and improvement in governance standards.

Wood expects India’s contribution to world real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to reach 7.7 per cent by 2028, based on IMF projections, which assume only an average 6.3 per cent real GDP growth in India for the next five years. 

From a 10-year view, Jefferies believes India to be the best equity story in the world.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections later in 2024, Wood believes, will see the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) come back to power, and such an outcome is no longer 'far-fetched'.

"It should be assumed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal will be to win a record number of seat for his BJP party. Such an electoral outcome is no longer far-fetched. As for the Congress Party, the dominant political party in India since independence in 1947, it faces an existential crisis," Wood said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement