Jet Airways, ITC, Zomato, SBI, among stocks to watch out for today

Equity indices ended lower on Thursday. Sensex fell 128.90 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at Rs 61,431.74 and NSE's Nifty50 index declined 51.80 points to close at 18,129.95. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers as the BSE midcap and smallcap index settled lower. Fear gauge India VIX dropped over 2 per cent to end the day at the 12.80-mark.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ITC

FMCG major ITC reported a 21.37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 5,086.90 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 4,190.96 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 6.14 per cent YoY to Rs 17,224 crore compared with Rs 16,226.63 crore in the same quarter last year

SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) posted a sharp year-on-year (YoY) rise in its fourth-quarter profit during the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). The bank's Q4 profit surged 83.18 per cent to Rs 16,694.51 crore over Rs 9,113.53 crore in the same period a year ago.

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 919.20 crore for the March quarter compared with a profit of Rs 1,422.60 crore in the December quarter and a loss of Rs 1,681.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The profit figure, the best ever fourth quarter figure, was aided by strong market demand and forex gains.

Earnings today

Shares of NTPC, Zomato, JSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, Delhivery and Bandhan Bank will be tracked as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

GAIL India

The state-owned gas utility reported a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. Standalone profit plunged 77.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 603 crore in Q4 against the net profit of Rs 2683 crore in the year-ago period.

Gujarat Narmada Valley

Gujarat Narmada Valley stock reported a 48% fall in Q4 net profit. Net profit fell to Rs 334 crore in the last quarter against Rs 643 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue slipped 18% to Rs 2271 crore in Q4 from Rs 2772 crore a year earlier.

Bata India

Bata India reported a 4% growth in standalone net profit at Rs 65 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs 778 crore during the quarter under review.

Tata Elxsi

Net profit rose 25% to Rs 201 crore during the March quarter, compared with Rs 160 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 23% to Rs 838 crore

United Spirits

United Spirits has posted a 7% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 204 crore for the March quarter. Revenue from operations fell 25% year-on-year to Rs 5,783 crore.

Container Corp

Container Corp logged a 8% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 278 crore in Q4. Revenue from operations climbed 6% year-on-year to Rs 2,166 crore for the January-March period.

G R Infraprojects

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 390 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,461 crore.

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma reported a profit of Rs 79 crore for the January-March period. Revenues during the same period stood at Rs 785 crore.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways' losses narrowed to Rs 55 crore in Q4 from Rs 234 crore in the corresponding quarter of this fiscal. Revenue rose 13% to Rs 12.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11 crore in the year-ago period.