Kotak Mahindra Bank stock in news as lender fixes record date for stock split 

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank are in focus today after the board announced a record date for stock split ."The Bank has fixed Wednesday, January 14, 2026 as the Record date to determine the eligible equity shareholders of the Bank whose equity shares will be sub-divided, " said the lender. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares ended at Rs 2161.70 on Friday. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 4.30 lakh crore.

Last month, the lender announced that its board has approved a proposal to split its equity shares in the ratio of 1:5. This was the first stock split in 15 years. This means investors will get five shares of Kotak Bank for every one share held by them on the record date.

India’s third-largest private bank said in an exchange filing on November 21 that every existing share held by investors as on the record date will be subdivided into five shares.

"As announced earlier, the sub-division of equity shares will be made as under: Sub-division (split) of 1 (One) existing equity share of the Bank having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) equity shares of the Bank having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up," the bank said.

The current face value of each share is ₹5. The company has previously undertaken a split, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹5 in 2010, and issued bonus shares in 2015 at a 1:1 ratio. Stock splits are often carried out to increase liquidity and make shares more affordable to a wider pool of investors.

The decision on the stock split comes as the bank maintains a track record of rewarding shareholders both through splits and regular dividends. The face value of ₹5 remains unchanged until the board finalises the new terms. The move is expected to enhance liquidity once implemented, continuing the bank’s history of shareholder engagement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is up over 17% in 2025. In 2025 so far, the stock has gained over 17%. Historical actions from the company include the bonus issuance in July 2015, where shareholders received an additional share for each one held. Dividend payments have been consistent, with distributions in 10 out of the 11 fiscal years since 2015, except for 2020 when the global pandemic disrupted payouts. The company’s first dividend was recorded on 25 June 2001 at ₹1.8 per share, with a hiatus from 2002 to 2008.