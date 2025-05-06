Shares of KPIT Technologies gained in early deals on Tuesday after the firm said it acquired Caresoft Global Engineering Solutions Business. The deal will enable KPIT Technologies to deliver enhanced cost optimization and innovative engineering solutions to trucks, off-highway, and mobility players.

It will also strengthen KPIT's commercial vehicle vertical by combining Caresoft’s deep relationships and domain knowledge in trucks and off-highway segments.

It will accelerate KPIT’s foray into China. It will also add value through full vehicle cost reduction solutions for passenger car, trucks, and off-highway segments and help in providing manufacturing engineering solutions for the mobility ecosystem.

Kishor Patil, Cofounder, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies, said, " At KPIT, we are deepening relationships with trucks and off-highway makers and accelerating foray into China. Also, OEMs across segments are looking for a partner who can bring more agility and cost efficiency by taking an integrated view of software, hardware, and manufacturing. With Caresoft’s strong expertise, we have a strategic partnership which will bring unparalleled value to the mobility ecosystem."

KPIT Technologies rose 1% to an intraday high of Rs 1270 today against the previous close of Rs 1257.80 on BSE. Total 0.30 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.82 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 34,716 crore.

KPIT Technologies share has fallen 17 per cent in a year and lost 15.50 per cent since beginning of the year.

In a month, the stock has risen 11.18 per cent. KPIT Technologies shares are trading higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company reported a 48.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Profit climbed to Rs 244.7 crore in Q4 against Rs 164.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 15.97 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,317.8 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose by 14.70 per cent to Rs 1,272.5 crore (YoY).

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY 2024-25.

KPIT Tech provides engineering, research, and development services, particularly in the automotive and mobility sectors, focusing on software-defined vehicles.