L&T Tech shares in focus after NVIDIA collaboration; details here

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) shares are likely to be in focus on Monday after the company announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop an AI-powered digital twin platform for respiratory diagnostics and lung navigation. The initiative brings together LTTS' capabilities in MedTech engineering, AI-driven diagnostics and advanced imaging with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI infrastructure.

Unveiled ahead of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 event, the platform integrates with CT imaging to generate a 3D digital twin of lung anatomy. Using deep learning models, the solution provides detailed visualisation of airways, blood vessels, lung lobes and lesions. LTTS said the system is built on NVIDIA MONAI for medical image segmentation and NVIDIA TensorRT for optimised AI inference, enabling real-time and low-latency performance.

According to the company, the digital twin technology supports interactive visualisation, precise path planning and navigation assistance for bronchoscopy procedures. LTTS added that its proprietary navigation systems and medical imaging expertise help convert static CT images into dynamic models that evolve with patient data, supporting more informed clinical decision-making. The platform is designed to assist in planning and navigating complex cases related to lung cancer, COPD and infectious diseases.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President of Mobility and Tech at LTTS, said the collaboration combines the company's diagnostics expertise with NVIDIA's modeling and visualisation platform to enhance diagnostic accuracy and offer clinicians immersive tools for real-time procedure planning.

David Niewolny, Director of Business Development for Healthcare/Medical at NVIDIA, said the partnership highlights how accelerated computing and AI innovation are enabling advanced medical technologies and bringing real-time biological digital twins closer to clinical practice.

The companies said the solution aims to improve diagnostic precision, scalability and accessibility for healthcare providers globally.