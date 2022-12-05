LTIMindtree listing; Alfa Transformers, Gujarat Toolroom preferential issues, Marg Techno stock split & more

Monday would see the relisting ceremony of LTIMindtree. Shares of Panchsheel Organics will go ex-dividend today. The boards of Alfa Transformers and Gujarat Toolroom will meet today to consider proposals of preferential issue of shares. Also, the board of Marg Techno Projects will consider a proposal of stock split. The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals board, meanwhile, would consider an interim dividend today.

In the case of LTIMindtree, LTI and Mindtree had announced the completion of their merger effective November 14. Mindtree shares were suspended for trading with effect from November 23, one trading day prior to the record date (November 24). The last date for trading for Mindtree shares was November 22. The new shares of LTIMindtree allotted in lieu of Mindtree shares will be available for trading today, along with the existing equity shares of the company, upon listing.

Panchsheel Organics will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced a special dividend of Rs 850 per share. The record date for the same is December 5 and the dividend will be paid on December 14.

Alfa Transformers and Gujarat Toolroom will consider preferential issues.

In case of Gujarat Toolroom, the company board will meet at 1 pm to consider and allot 48,60,000 equity shares at a price of Rs. 10/- per equity share on a preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. The scrip closed at Rs 76.25 on Friday, down 5 per cent.

On November 30, Alfa Transformers told stock exchanges that its board will meet at 3 pm, to consider, inter alia, proposal for issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities or warrants on preferential basis, at such price as may be determined in accordance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, subject to such approvals as may be required.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals on November 30 said its board will meet on Monday for declaration of interim dividend for FY23 and fix record datefor the same, if declared by the board.

Meanwhile, shares of Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing and Punjab National Bank are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: SGX Nifty, Asian markets, oil, dollar, LTIMindtree listing & more