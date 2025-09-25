Market slips for 5th session: Sensex down 556 pts, Nifty tests key support; FIIs offload Rs 9,000 crore

Indian equity benchmarks fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday, tracking weak global cues and sustained foreign investor selling. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 556 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 81,159.68, extending its five-day loss to nearly 1,854 points. The NSE Nifty dropped 166 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 24,890.85, down 2 per cent for the week.

Broader indices moved in tandem with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 shedding around 0.6 per cent each.

Sectorally, most indices ended lower, led by realty and IT stocks. Metal was the only gainer, rising 0.22 per cent on the back of rallies in Hindustan Copper, Vedanta, Hindalco and Hindustan Zinc. The Nifty Metal index has now gained 11 per cent so far in September.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, said, "Sentiment remained weak as selling by foreign investors intensified this week, with shares worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore offloaded so far. The rejig in GST slabs to boost economic growth has not helped much, as investors are more worried about the pending US-India trade deal and the rupee’s slide against the dollar."

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research (Wealth Management) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), added, "Sentiment was weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and concerns over US visa curbs. Globally, investors remain cautious ahead of key US economic releases, including GDP and jobless claims later today, followed by the PCE price index on Friday."

On the technical front, Bajaj Broking Research noted, "On the daily chart, Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle with a lower high and lower low, indicating continuation of the decline. The index is currently near the immediate support of 24,900. A sustained breach below this could extend the fall towards 24,700, while resistance is now seen around 25,200."