Mastek, DCM Shriram, 3 other stocks to turn ex-dividend; Tata Chemicals, Redington, Raymond Q3 results today

Mastek, Meghmani Finechem, Thangamayil Jewellery, DCM Shriram and Automobile Corporation of Goa are five stocks that will turn ex-dividend today. Britannia Industries, Ashok Leyland, Tata Chemicals, Jubilant FoodWorks, Ajanta Pharma, Redington India and Sundram Fasteners are among dozens of companies that are scheduled to report their December quarter results later in the day. The boards of Gillette India, IDFC, Mas Financial Services and PH Capital, among others, will consider of interim dividend payments, along with their quarterly results.

Mastek would turn ex-dividend today. Mastek had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 16.

Shares of Meghmani Finechem will turn ex-dividend today. Meghmani Finechem had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. Today is ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 8.

In case of Thangamayil Jewellery, an interim dividend of Rs 6 was announced. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend will be paid of February 22. For DCM Shriram a dividend of Rs 5.80 was announced. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 1

Automobile Corpoation of Goa would turn ex-dividend today. This Tata group company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 15.

The biggest results for the day would be that of Britannia Industries'. The FMCG major may report 18 per cent YoY rise in revenues, with a volume growth of 7 per cent, said HDFC Securities. It sees Ebitda surging 27 per cent YoY, with Ebitda margin expanding 100 bps YoY to 16.3 per cent. Profit is seen rising 30.4 per cent YoY to Rs 480 crore.

In the case of Ashok Leyland, the company had reported a volume growth of 5 per cent sequentially and 40 per cent YoY, led by strong demand tailwinds in MHCV volume and traction in LCVs. Nirmal Bang the auto major's average selling price (ASP) is expected to improve 15 per cent YoY.

"We expect the company to report Ebitda margin of 8 per cent versus 6.5 per cent in Q2FY23, largely led by operating leverage benefits, price hikes and moderating RM prices," it said.

