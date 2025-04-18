Mastek Q4 earnings: Net profit slips 14%, dividend announced

IT major Mastek Ltd on Friday reported a 14% fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Profit slipped to Rs 81 crore in Q4 against Rs 94.4 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 16.1% to Rs 905.4 crore in Q4 against Rs 779.7 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA rose 11% to Rs 138.8 crore in the last quarter against Rs 125.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board of directors proposed a final dividend of 320% at Rs 16 per share.

Umang Nahata, Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said, “We are pleased to report a steady performance in Q4FY25, delivering a revenue growth of 4.1% Q-o-Q and 16.1% Y-o-Y in rupee terms. We closed FY24-25 with a strong annual revenue and PAT growth of 13.1% and 20.9% respectively in rupee terms, driven by disciplined execution across geographies and innovation across all service lines."

The company said it added 11 new clients in Q4FY25. Total active clients during Q4FY25 were 348 as compared to 351 in Q3FY25.