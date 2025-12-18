Max Healthcare to invest Rs 1,020 crore in Pune, acquires Yerawada Properties; stock up 2%

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute rose as much as 1.76% to Rs 1049.85 in Thursday’s trade on BSE against its previous close of Rs 1,031.65 apiece. At last check, the counter was trading 1.37% higher at Rs 1045.80.

The positive sentiment on the counter followed the company's announcement that the firm board has approved a proposal to acquire a 100% equity stake in Yerawada Properties Private Limited (YPPL). The acquisition is part of a larger strategy to establish a super-speciality hospital in Pune, Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing dated December 18, Max Healthcare disclosed that the Board has accorded approval for setting up a 450-bed super speciality hospital on land owned by Yerawada Properties.

The company has earmarked an aggregate spend of up to Rs 1,020 crore for this project. This investment figure encompasses the cost of acquiring Yerawada Properties shares, construction, equipment costs, stamp duty, and registration charges, the company said. The filing also noted that the cost of acquisition for the shares is estimated at Rs 200 crore.

Yerawada Properties, which is engaged in the real estate development business, owns a 1.68-acre parcel of freehold land in Yerawada, Pune. Max Healthcare highlighted that this is a prime locality in the centre of the city and the land has the capacity to accommodate the proposed healthcare facility.

Explaining the rationale behind the expansion, the company stated in the filing that Pune is a thriving city with a large population and a growing middle class. The management noted that the region is experiencing a surge in demand for quality healthcare services, and the new hospital is intended to cater to the population living in Pune and surrounding regions. The project is expected to be completed over a period of approximately four years.

As of September 30, 2025, the Max Healthcare Network had an existing capacity of approximately 5,200 beds.