Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders buys stake in Sri Lanka's Colombo Dockyard; stock reacts

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders buys stake in Sri Lanka's Colombo Dockyard; stock reacts

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gained 2.44 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3197.70 on BSE. The stock eventually settled at Rs 3,169.50, up 1.54 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025 3:58 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders buys stake in Sri Lanka's Colombo Dockyard; stock reactsMazagon Dock stated that the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including statutory and regulatory approvals.

Defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) on Friday announced that its board has approved the acquisition of a controlling and substantial stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), a listed entity on the Colombo Stock Exchange, Sri Lanka.

Following the development, the stock gained 2.44 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3197.70 on BSE. The stock eventually settled at Rs 3,169.50, up 1.54 per cent. With this, the stock has gained 42 per cent in 2025 so far against 7.02 per cent during the same period. 

Advertisement

The investment, capped at $52.96 million (approximately Rs 452 crore), will be made through a mix of primary subscription and secondary share purchase from existing shareholders, including Onomichi Dockyard, the majority shareholder, which has exited its stake.

Mazagon Dock stated that the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including statutory and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, CDPLC will become a subsidiary of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

“For this purpose, the Company, CDPLC, and Onomichi have executed definitive documents outlining the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition,” the company said.

Defence stocks have been in news of late, as the government’s focus on localisation, increased capex, and the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative is seen driving growth for industrial PSUs. 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is the only Indian shipyard to have built destroyers, and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy. It is the only shipyard to be conferred the Navratna status.

Advertisement

Having delivered six Kalvari-class submarine, the company is expecting awarding of the three additional Kalvari-class submarines. 

With indigenization initiatives, additional focus on the Navy’s capital expenditure and government impetus, the medium-term outlook for all Indian shipyards continue to remain positive, Antique Stock Broking said  earlier this month. 

"We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 3,858 valued at 50x FY27E core earnings," Antique Stock Broking.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 27, 2025 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today